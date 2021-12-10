The annual Munga race is a personal journey for Guy Jennings

Cape Town - The Munga race is a personal journey for a Kommetjie resident as he has struggled with mental health for many years. Guy Jennings cycled from the “finish line” at Doolhof Wine Estate on November 25 and arrived in Bloemfontein November 29 for the annual Munga race.

Jennings could only rest for about 24 hours before the official race took place. He took on the daunting task of cycling back up to Doolhof Wine Estate from Bloemfontein and did this in a space of four days. This saw Jennings become the world’s first rider to complete the “double” Munga race.

He said he loves the openness, vastness and beauty of the Karoo. “It is challenging and constantly changing colours, landscapes, mountains and desert. I was lucky enough to see masses of interesting games and with all the rains this year the vegetation is absolutely mind blowing at the moment. “The total mileage was 2300km and it took me about 182 hours. I love the camaraderie and the ‘sharing’ of these races. We are all in it together and they are such great levellers. I love meeting the ‘real’ people along the way and finding ‘secret’ corners of this incredible land we all call home,” he said.

Jennings likes to attempt big challenges and said he would also like to help people realise their goals. “I would love more kids to get on bikes and explore SA’s amazing beauty and meet the people that make up our diverse and beautiful country. “I would like people to challenge themselves and do whatever they have wanted to do. I have struggled with mental health for many years and challenging yourself and spending time on your own certainly helps,” he said.