The Emperor’s New Clothes: see it on stage this weekend

The holidays are here, and what better way to spend your time than being entertained at the theatre? The productions on offer include storybook favourites such as The Emperor’s New Clothes, which will be staged at the Children's Theatre and is filled with fun and laughter.

Sue Diepeveen, founder of The Drama Factory, said: “The phenomenal students of the Allegro Music School show off their talents in their end-ofyear showcase, while we are excited to host a return of the fresh, fun and funky production of The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The story is a well-loved tale by Hans Christian Andersen, directed by Diepeveen with a distinctly South African flavour. Actors Henu Badenhorst and Jessie Diepeveen will take you on a journey behind the scenes at the emperor's palace.

His Majesty is a vain man, obsessed with his looks and living a great life. He doesn't care too much about his subjects. Along comes Charlotte, who decides to expose him to the world. Can she convince him that she is making him a magical cloak which is only visible to clever people?

To find out, come and join us for some family fun! Audience comments: “Brilliant!”; “It was fabulous. The kids enjoyed it very much. And we the grandparents too!”; “I loved it, the children loved it”; “I laughed out loud often!”; and “Awesome show! Talented cast. Lots of fun!” The Emperor's New Clothes is on until today (Saturday), catch it at 11am at the Children's Theatre.

Tickets cost R100, or R80 a head for groups of four or more. The Drama Factory was established in 2017 and provides opportunities for young theatregoers to attend performances and workshops, assisting in building audiences and artists. * Bookings for all shows can be made at www.thedramafactory.co.za or contact 073 215 2290.