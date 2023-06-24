The evolution of DNA

Cape Town - DNA has played an important role in cracking the widely watched case of Thabo Bester, and it plays a crucial role in many cases such as unidentified bodies. A body burnt inside a cell, at first believed to be that of the man dubbed the Facebook rapist, was identified as Katlego Mpholo, who had been missing for more than a year via DNA.

At the third annual Forensic DNA Symposium held in Cape Town this month, international and local experts met, shedding the spotlight on the crucial role of DNA analysis in criminal investigations. It was hosted by the forensic networking and information platform, DNAforAfrica, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The symposium covered the advances in forensic DNA; gender-based violence initiatives including sexual violence in conflict; DNA policy; databases; quality assurance, forensic DNA case work including the issue of unidentified bodies in African mortuaries and the Thabo Bester case.

Dr Gerard Labuschagne, an investigative forensic psychologist and profiler told the media that Bester had expressed himself as showing sympathy for his crimes, but that his body language said something else.” “What was clear here, was a person that did not express remorse for what he has done and on the surface he would apologise and say it was wrong,” he said. Labuschagne said Bester knew he was already sentenced to life inside prison and an escape would not cause more harm to his term behind bars.”

Linda Naidoo, National Project Officer at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Regional Office for Southern Africa said, DNA was the key for the success of criminal cases. “The use of forensic DNA evidence in gender-based violence cases to aid the identification of offenders, even in the absence of corroborative evidence, can increase the resolution of criminal cases, and achieve justice for survivors of sexual, and physical violence,” she said. Professor Bruce Budowle, an expert in the field of forensic science with a background in genetics, conducted extensive research on genetic risk factors for diseases before joining the FBI’s Laboratory Division.