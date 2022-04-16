The fight to close drug houses in the province

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police department said they have been unable to execute evictions for criminals living inside drug houses in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They said regular searches of drug houses continued throughout City-owned rental stock and that often it followed the legal route after a complaint was received.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have indicated via a statement to the Weekend Argus that they had written to the Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape on the intended investigation. The DA in the Western Cape said they confirmed with the South African police that there were 1 577 drug houses in the province by June 2021 and that 53% were situated in the Metro. DA Western Cape spokesperson for Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said: “On Friday, the Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman, Oswald Reddy, published a notice in the Provincial Gazette announcing an investigation into police inefficiencies as it relates to their failure to combat the operation of drug houses in the province. Last month, I made a request to the Ombudsman for the matter to be investigated.”

“The DA in the Western Cape welcomes this investigation and we trust that it will uncover the reasons as to why SAPS is unable to prevent these illicit activities from destroying our communities. “Due to this investigation being of paramount importance, I will, in my capacity as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Community Safety in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, be requesting regular reports on the progress made by the Ombudsman. “By the end of June 2021, it was confirmed by Saps that there were 1 577 drug houses operating in the Western Cape, with 53% of them being situated in the Metro. The prevalence of illicit drug trade in the province, and the rest of South Africa, further threatens the cohesion of communities – particularly those facing many socio-economic difficulties.

“Our Constitution places an obligation on the South African Police Service to protect and secure residents by preventing, combating and investigating criminal activities. In the Western Cape, thanks to the Police Needs and Priorities reports, we know that the perpetual mismanagement and under-resourcing of provincial SAPS makes it extremely difficult for this mandate to be achieved. “The success of this investigation will contribute immensely to our crime-fighting efforts in order to keep residents safe. We support the Ombudsman’s request and call on any persons or organisations to make submissions that will further aid the investigation. Submissions can be sent via email to [email protected] before 20 May.” Brigadier Novela Potelwa of the South African police said they had written to the Western Cape Commissioner about the investigation.

“The office of the Provincial Commissioner in the Western Cape has through written correspondence been notified of the intended investigation by the office of the Western Cape police ombudsman in relation to police inefficiency in dealing with drug outlets in the province. The SAPS respects the rule of law and will co-operate with the intended probe. “The scourge of drugs and its manifestations while concerning to all, requires a whole-of-society approach inclusive of all government entities as specified in the national drug master plan (2019-2024).” Chief Wayne le Roux, Metro Police Department, said regular searches of drug houses were done in their capacity but that the pandemic had slowed the process down.

“Successful eviction applications have in the past been granted through the courts, however, Covid-19 and the related disaster management regulations governing evictions over the past two years placed eviction applications on hold during that period,” he said. “Policing interventions, searches and engagements are conducted daily at identified units throughout the City. These interventions and engagements are subject to legal prescripts and are based on complaints received. “Policing efforts and actions to address criminality are ongoing and all security cluster partners are working jointly to address crime and related anti-social behaviour in society.”

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said they were successful in closing three drug houses in their area which were City rental stock and that the police often did not give their support where private property was used for the trade. “When it comes to drug houses in our area, one is private and another is council rental stock. “We have closed another one of drug houses in council rent houses in this area and it has been my mission to cancel these places and work closely with law enforcement and in the last few months we closed three, these were council rental and were operating as drug houses and our biggest challenge is privately owned homes and we have very little support from the police, and the legislation they can use POCA, Prevention of Organised Crime and the Assets Forfeiture Unit they can use.” Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements, called on people to report illegal activity taking place in rental owned stock of the City and said an eviction process could take place.

“The City’s Public Housing Department investigates all complaints of anti-social behaviour, including the illegal sale and use of drugs, at its properties and takes the appropriate action where required,” he said. “The City takes allegations of drug dealing in its rental stock seriously and always follows the legal processes to evict any person who occupies a Community Residential Unit (CRU). “The City evicts with a court order for three reasons: non-payment of rent, unlawful occupation and anti-social behaviour often linked to, but not limited to, gangsterism and drug dealing to protect our tenants.”