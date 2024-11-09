The girl who loved sports: Malikah Hamza's inspiring journey

Cape Town - Cape Town's very own rising sports star, Malikah Hamza, is gearing up to motivate the next generation with her first children's book, sharing her incredible journey in sports. At just 20 years old, this Kensington athlete has transformed from a local sports lover to an international competitor, and her story will be told in Malikah the Girl Who Loves Sport, set to launch on 13 November 2024.

Malikah has already made waves in the hockey world, scoring nearly 2 000 career goals, making a mark in Germany, and securing a place on South Africa's National Hockey team for the 2025 World Cup. Now, she's ready to share her experiences through a children's book, hoping to inspire young readers with the challenges and triumphs she's encountered. Written by Darryl Earl David and inspired by her father Boebie Hamza, Malikah the Girl Who Loves Sport aims to give back while telling Malikah's story.

Cape Town's rising sports sensation, Malikah Hamza, is ready to inspire young readers with her debut children's book, “Malikah the Girl Who Loves Sport,” launching on 13 November 2024 at the V&A Waterfront.Picture:Suppplied Boebie emphasises that the colourful book is about encouraging kids to read and engage in sports, highlighting these two essential aspects. “To give back and also try to inspire kids, firstly to read and secondly to play sport, so that is the two fundamentals,” he said. Based on real-life events, this book is the first in a series that will delve into Malikah's sports journey, focusing on her early experiences in golf, soccer, and swimming, where she truly shined.

Growing up in a community with limited sports opportunities for girls, Malikah found her love for sports early on. The book takes readers through her life, from her first steps as a baby to her achievements and challenges, showcasing her resilience against older competitors, much like SA Olympic gold medallist Penelope (Penny) Heyns. Cape Town sports star Malikah Hamza continues to break barriers after she secured a spot on South Africa's national hockey team for the upcoming Indoor World Cup. Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers Cape Town sports star Malikah Hamza continues to break barriers after she secured a spot on South Africa's national hockey team for the upcoming Indoor World Cup. Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers While keeping some details under wraps, Boebie shares that the book is filled with storytelling and life lessons, aiming to inspire a new generation to chase their dreams, value teamwork, and learn from setbacks.

“The story is a true story, we wanted to take it from the beginning, how it started. We tried to make the story as authentic as possible, it is really a true recount of what happened,” Boebie explained. “If you look at the cover of the book, it's multi-code so you tell kids to play any sports you want to, don't limit yourself from a young age. We want to tell kids that you have to put in the time and work hard and there are going to be stumbling blocks and swim through the wall.” The book is set to launch at a private venue at the V&A Waterfront and will be available on Loot through the MySchool Project and is aimed at primary school students from Grades R to 7.

Malikah believes her upcoming book will spark a similar enthusiasm in young readers, showing them how sports can transform lives and futures. Throughout her journey, Malikah has not only improved her own skills but has also lifted those around her. “I think I have a good story to tell. Obviously there is a setback that everyone goes through, but to inspire the next generation, I think that is incredible, and I'm looking forward to seeing it realised,” she expressed.

Beyond being a vital member of the SA team, she's actively engaged in community initiatives like Goals4Foundation and has taken on coaching at Vygieskraal Hockey Development. Malikah is thrilled about the book launch and is eager for a whole series of books about her journey. “Obviously I wasn't sure what we were going to achieve from this, but I'm fortunate that we have a lot of contacts and people backing us,” Malikah added.