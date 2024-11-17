The impact of environmental contaminants on marine reproduction

by Harriet Box (UWC) Ever wonder how oysters and sea urchins reproduce? It's called spawning. They release their sperm and eggs into the water, hoping they will meet and fertilise.

However, this natural process is facing serious threats from environmental contaminants. Dr Monique Bennett’s latest study examines how these persistent pollutants are affecting the sperm of various marine species. “These pollutants, often found near marine sewage outfalls, include anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics, and pesticides,” said Dr Bennett from the Department of Medical Biosciences at UWC. “Previous research has shown that these chemicals can interfere with the sperm's ability to swim towards the egg it intends to fertilise and can damage DNA while lowering fertilisation rates. This, in turn, leads to developmental issues in embryos; all of which spell trouble for marine environments and ecosystems.”

Her study serves as a call to action for more comprehensive research and improved wastewater treatment practices. By addressing these hidden threats, researchers and other stakeholders can better protect the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and ensure the survival of these vital species. Dr Monique Bennett Dr Bennett has collaborated with renowned researcher Prof Leslie Petrick and her team at UWC’s Chemistry Department, who have previously identified these contaminants in water samples. As part of the study, sperm motility is analysed using the Computer-Aided Sperm Analysis programme in the Comparative Spermatology Laboratory. This research highlights the urgent need for further investigations into contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) and suggests that spermatozoa could be reliable bioindicators for toxicological studies. This means that the functionality of the sperm of urchins and oysters—through their swimming ability, viability, and vitality—can indicate the presence of toxins within a specific area.