Cape Town – Newly opened Starbucks at North Wharf in Cape Town plans to not just be a grab and go spot but the “pillar of the community” too. Store manager, Sanelisiwe Luthuli said they're are currently doing research to identify the needs of the community and try to close the gap.

Luthuli spoke shortly after the store opened on March 24. Offering hot drinks and beverages, breakfast, lunch and snacks with there’s an option to dine in or swiftly head to their desired destinations. Design complements the neighbourhood vibe, featuring touches of natural wood and brushed steel, a range of casual seating, WiFi, and the is a full complement of the brand’s beverages and snacks. They started off with 10 staff members and say they hope to create more job opportunities for the youth and cater to community needs.

“We are still new in the area, learning and familiarising ourselves with the environment and culture of which once we get a grasp of that, it will be easy to blend in and positively contribute to the upliftment of the neighbourhood. "It’s a lovely area with such a welcoming feel and kind people who we appreciate so much. We’ve no doubt our customers will relate and enjoy not just our service but the hospitality of the area too,“ said Luthuli. Like many other thriving businesses, she warned however that their work-in space equipped with unlimited WiFi, gets hindered by the scourge of the ongoing load shedding.

“Unfortunately we are not exempt and that’s our biggest challenge thus far. But we have invested in generators and other energy resilient material to keep going. They're not 100% but at least our clients do manage to get through their work and stay connected most of the time,” she said. Luthuli said this is the 67th branch in South Africa out of 200 worldwide. Khanyisa Maseti, a staff member said she’s privileged to be part of a growing establishment that prides itself in youth development and reducing unemployment. "It offers training from teenagers to young adults with a range of skill development programmes to ensure that once one is on the floor to serve the customers the service rendered is beyond the customer's expectations.