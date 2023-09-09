The legal storm is not over in the Hank’s Olde Irish Pub “racist” saga

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is setting the record straight following a press statement released by Hank’s Olde Irish Pub, amid the alleged racial saga that took place at the establishment. The viral video that depicted Christopher Logan at physical loggerheads with one of the owners of the establishment in Bree street in December, sparked outrage on social media, with the owners of the pub coming under fire for being alleged racists.

In a statement two weeks ago, the pub owners claimed that “the investigation uncovered that Christopher Logan and his friend Thabiso Danca were responsible for creating a false narrative surrounding the incident”. The NPA denied saying Logan created a false narrative, but rather “there were two mutually destructive versions from both sides”. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case was not withdrawn but never enrolled. The video evidence did not assist in the case. The prosecutor will only prosecute the complaint of crimen injuria which is mentioned in one of the two dockets,” he said.

Owner of Hank's, Johnny Papadakis, alleged that Logan and Danca outsourced the services of a videographer to edit the video to depict him as an assailant. “The videographer who they outsourced was also the one who posted the video, and shared it, for it to go viral and then he deleted it so that it could not be traced back to him,” he said. Papadakis said the entire incident had negative repercussions on their family and business.

“Our business went down by 60% in terms of revenue, and is not profitable. The business was thriving for seven years. I am a pastor to the homeless. I am not a racist,” he said. Logan shared that the investigating officer shared with him that the case of crimen injuria was still opened, and that summonses were to be prepared soon. “The reports in the media that the cases were withdrawn because I staged the video are in fact false. I have been in contact with the investigating officers on the case who said it was the assault charges that were dropped, though the crimen injuria docket was still opened and summons would be sent out to the pub’s bouncer,” he said.

The lawyer of the pub owners, William Booth, said the owners were in the process of taking civil action against Christopher Logan for his “baseless” comments. The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said they were not aware of allegations that he had fabricated the incident. “The commission has since read media reports about the SAPS investigation that seems to have come to the conclusion of fabrication, however, the commission has not made any finding itself in this regard and will be considering the matter further before coming to any conclusions.