The Matie urinate victim does a turn-around on the incident

The first year agricultural black Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on by a white peer will no longer lay charges against the suspect. This is according to Mkuseli Kaduka, father of the alleged victim, Babalo Ndwayana.

“My son is now feeling sorry for the boy and he feels that a prolonged court case will make him lose focus on his studies,” Kaduka told Weekend Argus on Tuesday morning. “I’m looking at options of laying the charges myself on his behalf,” he said. Weekend Argus Monday reported that Ndwayana said he wanted to lay charges against the suspect.

“He wanted to, so badly,” his father said. “He’s now had a change of heart.” As first reported by the Weekend Argus, the valuables of Ndwayana were “soaked in pee” when a white undergraduate barged into his room and urinated all over his study desk, learning material and laptop. The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Huis Marais residence.

The suspect, whose name is known to Weekend Argus, was temporarily suspended on Monday afternoon. “The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the university today,” spokesperson Martin Viljoen said. “A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcome.

