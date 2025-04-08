The Nigel Pierce Show makes a comeback - this time on Heart FM

The cat is officially out of the bag. Radio's prodigal son Nigel Pierce is back on the airwaves. Nigel Pierce is taking over the Heart 104.9 FM's afternoon peak show as of May 5, 2025. The radio station is also extending their Drive Show which will now end at 7pm. Jamie-Lee Domburg will cover traffic and Jeremy Harris sport.

With Nigel Pierce in the driver's seat audiences can expect high-octane content, electrifying listener interaction, and a few surprises. "This is a complete reinvention,” said Nigel Pierce. “We’re bringing a fresh, recharged energy to Drive, with a show that’s all about the listeners. Expect real conversations, unexpected twists, and the kind of engagement that makes radio unmissable. The audience isn’t just tuning in, they are part of the show. We’re turning up the interaction, diving into the stories that matter, and delivering a Drive experience like Cape Town has never heard before.” Heart FM also announced changes to its breakfast show with media personality Tanya Nefdt joining Aden Thomas from 6am to 9am weekdays. Gaby G will deliver the traffic report while Jeremy Harris brings the latest in sports. The Aden Thomas Breakfast Show with Tanya Nefdt, Gaby G (Traffic), and Jeremy Harris (Sport) sets the tone for a fantastic day. Here’s the full lineup: Weekdays:

Early Mornings (04:00 – 06:00): Rise & Shine with Gershawn Coetzee will have you rising earlier and shining bright with his unique energy.

sees celebrated radio personality Suga return, with Anikah Fortune on traffic, bringing the perfect mix of music and meaningful conversation. Lunchtime (12:00 – 15:00): The Move with Lunga Singama, the Bow Wow of Radio, delivers a bold and dynamic show full of entertainment, interviews, and music. “The plan is to continue showcasing big artist interviews, solidifying our place as the biggest lunchtime show in Cape Town. We’re not just background listening, we bring the vibe to your workday. If you need a second wind to get through your day, this is where you’ll find it," said Lunga Singama. Drive Time (15:00 – 19:00): The Nigel Pierce Show features Jamie-Lee Domburg (Traffic) and Jeremy Harris (Sport) and brings you home with power and personality.

delivers the best evening entertainment, music, and conversation. Late Nights (22:00 – 01:00): Late Nights with Olwethu Nodada rounds out your day with soulful sounds and soothing vibes. Weekends: Saturday:

Programming remains mostly unchanged, except: 10:00pm – 01:00am: The Weekend Groove with Megan Edwards now brings late-night Saturday flair. Sunday: 06:00am – 10:00am: Sunday Soul with Olwethu Nodada starts your day with smooth, soulful vibes.

starts your day with smooth, soulful vibes. 10:00pm – 01:00am: The Weekend Groove with Megan Edwards closes your weekend with the best late-night music and mood. Heart FM is doubling down on its commitment to delivering bold, engaging content that keeps listeners tuned in, the station said in a statement. "Discover a dynamic start to your day, a lunchtime pick-me-up, and an unmissable Drive Show. This evolution will bring new levels of entertainment, personalities, and the best music on Cape Town radio."