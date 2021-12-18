The people who live to make a difference in people’s lives

Cape Town - From placing a pair of shoes on a destitute child’s feet to blessing families with a meal or giving them a seat at their Christmas lunch table is what brings joy to these individuals who are making an impact in people’s lives every day. Gerald Nomlala is the founder of Kasi Angels Foundation, an NGO which works in collaboration with Bata SA and has donated 31 000 pairs of school shoes to underprivileged children across South Africa in the past four years.

The organisation also donates sanitary towels and socks to those in need. Just this week, Nomlala’s organisation, together with the Colleen Mashawana Foundation, sought to rebuild and restore two homes in New Crossroads, which had burnt down in September where two elderly women, aged 85 and 75, were left homeless. The women’s homes were also furnished.

But, this is just part of what Nomlala and his organisation does every day. Since 2003, Nomlala has been a humanitarian. His work has seen him travel to destitute parts of the country where he has seen poverty. Nomlala had seen towns where children had no formal structures for classrooms and sat underneath trees.

He has since launched the One Million Pairs and the 40 Classroom campaigns, where they hope to achieve 100 000 pairs by 2022. “We must start with 20 classrooms in areas where children, communities have been forgotten, like in the Karoo,” he said. “We have travelled to the Eastern Cape, Durban, to farm lands where we found children in several provinces who were in classrooms which had no structures but sat underneath trees.

“This is what it is about, making a difference in people’s lives together, to help rebuild their lives.” People who would like to touch base with us can visit our FB page "Kasi Angels Foundation" and our WhatsApp is 073186 2926. Pastor Oscar Bougardt continues to give. SUPPLIED Pastor Oscar Bougardt and his family of Calvary Hope Ministries have become known to thousands of destitute families around Cape Town as far as Delft, Mitchells Plain, Kraaifontein to Vissershok, for his good heart of donating food parcels to feeding schemes, families and collecting thousands of loaves of bread.

For the past 20 years, Bougardt and his family have made a pact to always feed the hungry, even making room for them at his table at home. His son, two daughters, and wife are often part of the handover to communities. This year, Bougardt blessed 5 000 families with loaves of bread which he does annually during winter.

“We have always made this promise as a family. We will invite someone to our table at Christmas or take a plate of food to someone who needs it,” he said. “‘My son is 10, but he is learning what it means to give to those who do not have. “We also provide the ingredients to soup kitchens around Cape Town when we are not able to do the food over.”

NPO, Ta Amum Baaitoon Feeding Scheme run by Widaahd Williams arranged a mass street Iftaar for 250 children and adults in Freedon Park, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency (ANA) Widaadh Williams, founder of Ta Amum Baaitoon Feeding Scheme, lived in a shack without water, sanitation and electricity for years, and despite having nothing, she continued to feed her community, especially young children. Williams hosts a street feast for children during Ramadaan and on Christmas day every year. She provides counselling and advice for residents and toys and treats for children during these special holidays.

“When I see a child who does not have, it aches me, it motivates me to keep on giving,” she said. “Despite suffering job losses, I have been able to provide for my community because of prayer and God. With God, anything is possible. Last year, I gave 200 children each a pair of school shoes, a party packet and a meal, but this year, due to Covid-19, I am praying for a miracle and will trust God. This year I want to cater for 300 to 400 children.” If you would like to know more about her project, you can contact her on 067 1521654.