The Plant Powered Show to be held at the CTICC

Cape Town - The Plant Powered Show, which brings the plant-based, vegetarian, vegan, and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience, returns to Cape Town this month with Weekend Argus being a media partner. One of the main attractions at this event will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen powered by Simple Truth.

Checkers, who is a sponsor of this attraction for the second time, will also be showcasing their exciting and diverse plant-based food range. The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness and the environment or more conscious living. This includes trade, retail, restaurant, hotel, hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative high quality products.

This year the show will feature top local and international chefs and celebrity cooks presenting inspiring cooking demos, diverse and compelling talks by the experts in the McCain Health and Wellness talks. Meet two of the chefs taking part in the Cape Town show: Chad January is a kitchen connoisseur. image supplied Chad January is a kitchen connoisseur with a long list of achievements in the media industry, including his current position as Editor of TFG’s MyKitchen magazine.

He hosted three seasons of SABC3’s Yum.Me, a cooking show for kids, was the co-host of the Afrikaans cooking show Spyskaart on SABC2. Elisha Madzivadondo, Sunshine Food Co. founder. image supplied Elisha Madzivadondo, Sunshine Food Co. founder, has been a vegan since childhood in Zimbabwe and relocated to South Africa 20 years ago. He worked his way from a guest house butler to a cook and has established a business that echoes his healthy eating habits.

Premium and interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a bustling marketplace of plant-based food, drink, and lifestyle products is expected. The Plant Powered Show in 2022. Supplied image According to the event organisers one of the highlights of the show will be the interactive Master-classes which will feature an array of top chefs and award-winning mixologists hosting interactive hands-on food and drink workshops. Event producer Heidi Warricker explained: “Consumers want to live more consciously and be more mindful of the animals we share the planet with.

“At the same time, chefs and foodies want to be inspired to create delicious meals with exciting new ingredients. “It’s a food revolution we are proud to be part of.” Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door and cost R200 per person for adults, R160 for students and R60 for seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry).

Tickets for the Master-class cost R145 and you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets before the show and save 25% with promo code TPPS2023. For more information, visit The Plant Powered Show website: https://plantpoweredshow.com The show will take place as follows: Cape Town International Convention Centre