The question of bail when accused faces offence of premeditated murder

Cape Town - While families of victims and activists feel the justice system gives those accused of murder too many chances, the Department of Justice says all factors are taken into account in the consideration of bail. This week, the case of Corrine Jackson came under the spotlight after she was arrested following a charge of common assault made by her partner’s mother in Vredehoek last week.

Jackson was arrested after an apparent violent altercation with her fiancé which saw the partner’s mother opening a case of common assault. Jackson made a brief appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday and is currently out on bail. The anticipated murder trial is expected to begin on February 3 at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court.

Jackson is facing a Schedule 6 offence. The State is set to prove that she had planned the murder of her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, on September 2017 in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain. Esterhuizen was stabbed 21 times and her killer attempted to cut her head off. Jackson was found inside a locked bathroom with two daggers and wounds to her body, later deemed to be self-inflicted. She was placed on suicide watch at the time.

Jackson also faced a charge of assault and contravening a protection order in incidents allegedly linked to Esterhuizen where she is believed to have cracked her skull and threw her cellphone into the sea. Jackson was denied bail in December 2017 after contravening an interdict. Jackson was detained for six months at Pollsmoor Prison and hired Advocate William Booth who made an application at the Cape High Court and she was granted R5 000 bail.

Bail conditions prohibited her from entering Mitchells Plain and she was required to live in Stellenbosch. She later made an additional application for her conditions to be relaxed to allow her to move back to Mitchells Plain. Another similar case is that of Sithobele Qebe, who is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Siphokazi Booi.

Murdered Siphokazi Booi’s boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, was out on bail. FILE Qebe was arrested and charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly attacked Booi and left her with a wounded eye which required an operation. Qebe had been out on bail when Booi’s charred remains were found at a dump site in Mbekweni, Paarl, in September 2021. Booi was the main state witness in the assault case.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said all factors were generally taken into consideration when bail was granted or denied. “Section 35 of the Constitution provides for the rights of arrested, accused and detained persons. Everyone that has been arrested for allegedly committing an offence has the right, among other things, to be released from detention if the interests of justice permit, subject to reasonable conditions. “In the case of accused persons who have been charged with offences under Schedule 5 or 6, the accused must be detained in custody unless he or she adduces evidence which satisfies the court that, for Schedule 5 offences, it is in the interests of justice to be released, and that, for Schedule 6 offences, exceptional circumstances exist which in the interest of justice permit release.”

Court watcher and activist, Linda Jones, has closely been monitoring and attending Jackson’s case and said victims and their families seem to be disregarded when bail was granted in such cases. “As the court watch co-ordinator I want to express our very disturbing concern in our judiciary system where bail is granted. “We feel that bail is granted without considering the victims who have suffered at the hands of these alleged perpetrators, sometimes present in the courtroom.

“Too many repeat offences are being committed due to bail being granted so easily. There should be communication between courts if bail was denied before a consideration is made to grant bail.” Vanessa Esterhuizen, the mother of slain Nadine Esterhuizen was shocked at the latest case. “She has shown no remorse and the justice system is no longer working for the victims, as the accused are just kept behind bars for a short period.”