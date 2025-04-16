The silent killers: how power lines threaten South Africa's vultures

In a world increasingly dominated by human development, South Africa’s critically endangered vulture populations are suffering catastrophic losses due to expanding infrastructure. Power lines and wind farms are turning into silent killers for these majestic yet misunderstood birds, forcing them into deadly encounters as they navigate landscapes that have changed beyond recognition. Recent findings from Vulpro, the country’s foremost vulture conservation organisation, highlight the alarming scale of this crisis.

Between 2020 and 2025, a staggering 191 vultures, encompassing the Cape, White-backed, and Lappet-faced species, were reported dead or injured due to powerline incidents. Alarmingly, around 40 vultures fell victim to powerline-related tragedies within just one year, equating to a loss of approximately three vultures every month. Since its establishment, Vulpro has recorded a total of 473 fatalities, a number that is likely a mere fraction of the true toll, as many incidents go unreported. Vulpro, the organisation advocating for the protection of vultures have raised concern about the impact of powerlines and infrastructure on the vulture population with hundreds falling victim to powerlines every year “In the past month alone, we've responded to multiple vulture emergencies—birds with severe burns, broken wings, and traumatic injuries after colliding with power infrastructure,” Kerri Wolter, CEO and Founder of Vulpro, said. “These magnificent birds arrive barely clinging to life. Without immediate intervention, none would survive.” The crisis extends beyond Cape Vultures as other endangered species like the White-backed and Lappet-faced Vultures also face dire prospects. With certain populations declining by over 90% in specific regions, the survival of each individual becomes crucial for the future of these species.

Collisions frequently occur when vultures, foraging extensively, attempt to navigate obstacles in search of food and roosting spots. The risks are particularly high as roosting birds may short-circuit powerlines by defecating. During storms, strong winds can dislodge them from their perches, leading to unforeseen collisions. Furthermore, the blades of wind turbines pose an additional threat, with their high-speed rotation frequently leading to tragic outcomes. Vulpro has partnered with Eskom and other authorities over the years to investigate potential mitigation measures aimed at reducing future collisions. A key milestone was the finalisation of the Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) for vultures in 2022, a framework in which Vulpro played an instrumental role. “While the BMP framework is a crucial step forward, its implementation has been hampered by systemic challenges,” Wolter, explained, underscoring the need for collaboration among all stakeholders. “We continue to work with government agencies to strengthen implementation, but the urgency of the vulture crisis requires accelerated action from all involved.”

For this comprehensive plan to succeed, each stakeholder must fulfil their responsibilities: government entities should enforce regulations and provide vital funding; conservation organisations are tasked with conducting research and community education; private landowners should ensure habitat preservation; traditional leaders need to promote sustainable practices to diminish the demand for vulture parts; the energy sector must retrofit infrastructure with bird-safe designs; and academia is called upon to study population dynamics while developing conservation training programs. However, Wolter expresses concern over the current pace of progress: “Of the 538 reported incidents, only 276 have been adequately addressed, while 134 remain unresolved, and an additional 279 were closed but with dubious outcomes. This incomplete reporting is leading to significant data gaps.” The increase of electrocution and powerline collisions has surged dramatically—from three incidents recorded in 2012 to a staggering 38 in 2024. Furthermore, rescues to save vultures caught in the illegal trade of body parts for belief-based practices now occur almost daily, exacerbating an already critical situation.

Nevertheless, there are glimmers of hope. Some renewable energy operators, such as the Golden Valley Wind Farm in the Eastern Cape, are setting a precedent with pioneering solutions. They have implemented an extensive range of vulture protection measures, including advanced bird detection technologies, buffer zones surrounding nesting sites, and operational adjustments during migration periods. Their monitoring data indicates a significant decline in vulture mortality since these measures were introduced, demonstrating that it is possible for renewable energy initiatives to coexist with conservation efforts. Vulpro said their comprehensive and multifaceted approach underscores that effective interventions are achievable. Initiatives like powerline surveys to identify high-risk structures, retrofitting dangerous lines to reduce electrocution rates, and installing bird flight diverters have been shown to decrease collision mortality by up to 92% globally. High-risk lines, such as the Lydenburg-Sabie 132kV power line, are strong candidates for these crucial updates. Beyond rehabilitation efforts, Vulpro engages in essential research, captive breeding programmes, regular monitoring, and community education initiatives—forming a holistic conservation strategy geared towards revitalising vulture populations.