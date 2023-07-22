The Audacious Experiment: The Mandela Rhodes Story tells the unlikely story of the Mandela Rhodes partnership. Launched this month, the book tells the story of how Mandela’s legacy organisation for leadership development was founded. The tenacious back story was started by Shaun Johnson and completed by historian, novelist and literary scholar, Professor Elleke Boehme, following Johnson’s death in 2020.

“It was such a joy and privilege to work as co-author on Shaun's history of the amazing MRF. I'm excited now to share the audacious story and see how readers enjoy it,” said Boehmer, who is a Rhodes Scholar and a friend of Johnson and Taken from Chapter 2: “What will Mandela Think?” According to Gerwel, the conversations about the idea were discursive, open-ended and unrushed. He recalled: “I certainly didn’t stick the memorandum of understanding under his nose and say ‘Do you or don’t you agree to this, Madiba?’” Rather, he said, he raised the matter in terms of Mandela’s stated concern for general upliftment through education, and in the context of the 1996 Westminster speech. That speech, as we have seen, had as two of its key themes the need to identify and nurture excellent and educated leaders in South Africa and across the continent, and also to begin to heal painful historical cycles for the benefit of current and future generations.

Gerwel later said that, in thinking back on those “rolling conversations”, he concluded that the foremost attraction to Mandela lay in an association with a world-renowned educational institution in the form of the Rhodes Scholarships, which offered guaranteed funding and the benefit of returning wealth to Africa. Although, as we shall see, while the “closing of circles” was an additional attraction to Mandela, the fact is that he would have taken seriously any substantial proposal allowing him to utilise his legacy for the purposes of educational and leadership development. The Rhodes Trust happened to be the first entity to propose such a partnership, and it appeared to be an intriguing potential partner. 1Certainly, the transformation of the reputation of Cecil John Rhodes’s legacy, while obviously in the Rhodes Trust’s strategic interests, was not a primary motivation for Mandela in weighing up the proposal. But, as with his famous political gestures — such as donning the Springbok rugby jersey and visiting the widow of apartheid architect, Hendrik Verwoerd — the counterintuitive appeal was an important add-on for him, according to Gerwel. He would later enjoy the idea that the Mandela Rhodes Scholarships would be to the distinct benefit of the Rhodes Trust, as against the Rhodes Trust solely being of benefit to the MRF. As he related with glee on this and many future occasions, Gerwel noted that the proposal played up to Mandela’s contrarian streak: “Oh, so it would be Mandela and Rhodes, you say Jakes?” Gerwel would say in his best Mandela-mimic voice. “I see, I see, and what good might we be able to do by exhuming the old imperialist? “During their conversations, Gerwel and Mandela spoke at length about the potential benefits, both practical and symbolic, of the proposed programme. For Mandela, here lay an excellent opportunity for a highly significant educational intervention in Africa, while simultaneously striking the two fundamental chords of reconciliation and redress. Gerwel said Mandela kept coming back to the matter of education, and how his name might best be exploited so that it could make a measurable contribution for generations to come in Africa. “That was the actual word he used: exploited,” said Gerwel, noting that, “In truth he was somewhat obsessed with making an impact in education, and neither of his other two organisations had this as their primary focus. So the timing was fortuitous to say the least.”

Those organisations, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, certainly recognised the centrality of education to Africa’s future, and had some involvement with primary and secondary schooling. But this was not their prime programmatic mandate — the NMCF’s was the welfare of children and youth, and the NMF focused on dialogue and memory, while also managing the founder’s demanding office. Most crucially, however, neither institution was involved in the arena of tertiary, and particularly postgraduate, education.