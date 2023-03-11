Thembalethu stakeholders disassociate themselves from the Go George roll-out

Cape Town - The Uncedo Taxi Association and the George Community Forum (GCF) have disassociated themselves from the planned Go George bus roll-out in Thembalethu, saying all their pleas have been ignored by the Western Cape Department of Mobility and local authorities concerning the roll-out. In 2015, four Go George buses were torched, and last week one bus was petrol bombed. Three lives have been claimed and other injured in the attacks. The latest killing was that of Uncedo leader Welele Mbudede, as well as a partner in Go George.

Ahead of the roll-out, mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie, said they have established a forum for the safety aspects of public transport that includes weekly engagements with the various enforcement agencies. He said the department has also engaged at a high level with SAPS to support their efforts towards ensuring the safety of its passengers. “Following the petrol bombing of a Go George bus on the same day as Mr Mbudede's murder, along with SAPS and other enforcement agencies, we are all working hard to roll out the long-awaited bus service in Thembalethu. There should be no further delays,” said Mackenzie.

Speaking about the current tensions in relation to the roll-out, Mackenzie they are aware of tensions about the roll-out of the Go George services to Thembalethu and have been managing these tensions through various processes and structures since 2015. “We believe that the tensions are a result of a faction within the local minibus taxi industry, and are not representative of the whole industry. We have also made it clear that the taxi industry must operate within the rule of law,” said Mackenzie. Ucendo secretary, Vuyani Kahlule, said they have nothing against the Go George buses operating in Thembalethu; all they want is to be given permits to compete with the buses not just in the township but in the entire George.

“It is not fair that only Go George has the permission to transport people throughout George, while we are limited to operating from Thembalethu to the CBD. We also want to grow as an industry. But from the look of things, only Go George is getting richer and richer while we are constrained,” Kahlule said. He said the roll-out of buses in Thembalethu doesn’t concern them anymore, and the department can do as it pleases because their voices are not heard. Xolisani Booi, GCF chairperson, said issues of infrastructure they have been raising, such as a second exit from Thembalethu, have not been addressed.