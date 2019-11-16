According to an article by seven local scientists and researchers, there are a few specific areas of Cape Town that can be pinpointed as extremely at risk of runaway wildfires, which would be disastrous for their surrounds.
The pristine slopes of the Back Table are especially at high risk because a fire hasn’t occurred there in four decades. “The areas that burned in a large fire in 2015 have lower fuel loads and thus pose little fire hazard,” says the article.
“Areas that didn’t burn in the 2015 fire are a greater fire hazard.
“Given the magnitude of the fuel loads, ignition in these areas would likely result in a disastrous fire.”