Archbishop Thabo Makgoba shows off his very comfy election takkies. Picture: Norman Cloete

Cape Town’s Anglican Archbishop, Thabo Makgoba, says he has been greatly impressed by the way the elections kicked off in the Western Cape and commended the IEC on a job well done. The archbishop is part of an IEC observer mission which has been touring various townships around the Mother City to check up on voting.

Makgoba did however express concern about the loud music that some political parties were playing outside the voting stations.

“One is not sure about the lyrics. Are they still campaigning, are they interfering with the process? But on the whole, it did not seem that other political parties minded that music was being played," said Makgoba.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says he was impressed by the IEC's efficiency. Video: Norman Cloete

Dressed in takkies, Makgoba joked and said that he would not face today with formal, pointy shoes and that he was being kind to his feet.

“I wore formal shoes on a previous occasion when I had a long day and I was not going to make the same mistake again. I wanted to make sure that I am comfortable for all the walking that I was going to do today,” said Makgoba with a broad smile.

A closer look at Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's takkies. Picture: Norman Cloete

He said that while the rains this morning may have affected people going out and casting their votes, he was hopeful that as the day progressed more people would go out to vote.

“I was also very encouraged to see more women than men at the voting stations I visited,” he said.

The arch told IOL that he had just returned from Hong Kong and that the jet lag was beginning to set in.

He said he was casting his vote where he lives in Constantia at around 3.30pm today and would then we heading home for some much-needed sleep.

South Africans are voting in the country's sixth general elections since the abolishment of apartheid 25 years ago.

