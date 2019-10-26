Yet in the heart of the Cape Town's CBD, there are hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers sleeping outside the offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), wanting to leave our country in fear of their lives.
Our country does not seem to care.
I have been taking pictures of the refugees for almost three weeks now, and I've heard many horrifying stories of the treatment that these refugees received while trying to make a life for themselves in our “Rainbow Nation”.
The one thing that is extremely disappointing is that we are a nation that knows struggle and we pride ourselves on the fact that we have risen from that, and we are trying to build a better, equal South Africa for all.