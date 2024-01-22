Thousand of learners welcomed on first day

The Western Cape Education Department welcomed 93 000 new faces on the first day of the new school year. These Grade 1 pupils will for 12 years journey through their schooling years.

Premier Alan Winde joined the province's Education MEC, David Maynier, on their annual first-day-ofschool visit at the Westcott Primary School. The school year at the primary school kicked off for 537 pupils, including 55 Grade Rs and 74 Grade 1s at the start of their school career. Here, the school staff were on hand to wipe away any tears, including from the parents!

The WCED recently completed seven brand-new classrooms and two ablution blocks at the school to help meet some of the demand. Principal Amanda Fortuin expressed the school's optimism for the year ahead. “As principal of this beautiful school, I yearn for a future where every child thrives. My wish is that every learner at Westcott Primary learns from the best teachers and experiences the very best of what school life has to offer. I want our school to grow, and excel towards a brighter, empowered future for all.”

Winde wished all Western Cape pupils, teachers, school support staff, parents, and guardians the best for the new academic year, while Maynier reassured the little ones that everything would be okay. “Welcome to school for the start of your school journey. Going to ‘big school' is very exciting, and I know it can be a little scary too. “But your teachers are going to look after you, and help you have fun learning at school, so make sure that you always listen carefully to them.