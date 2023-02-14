Thousands of Cape learners miss school as taxi blockade continues

AT least five thousand learners were barred from getting to school on Tuesday as some taxi operators continue to demand to be awarded lucrative scholar transport tenders. This follow’s Monday’s protest in Khayelitsha, where operators affiliated to the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) allegedly blocked and, at times, removed school children from scholar transports.

Last week, Codeta prevented buses contracted by the education department from picking up Academia Primary School learners. Protesting operators have now moved to Happy Valley, where learners who travel to Mfuleni and Khayelitsha were forced to stay at home. Concerned parent Esmeralda Fick, 33, told the Weekend Argus they decided to take to the streets on Tuesday morning.

“On Monday morning, my nieces and nephews were taken out of their transport and told that they were not going to school because the department didn’t give them the tender which was given to other people. “As parents, we woke up and decided to burn tyres, so the taxis won’t drive into our area. “They wanted to fight with us, but the police came and diffused the situation.”

She added that six community representatives went to Codeta to try and understand the reason. MEC for Education David Maynier said it is unacceptable that the illegal blockade by minibus taxi associations escalated on Tuesday, with over 5 000 learners being prevented from attending school in Khayelitsha and neighbouring areas. “The minibus taxi mafia has now escalated their action by threatening to “offload” learners from any transport not operated by the associations, including the cars of parents doing everything they can to get their children to school safely.

“Parents now find themselves with the terrible choice between keeping their children safe and making sure their education can continue. They should never have to choose between the two.” Santaco’s Mandla Hermanus said they will discuss scholar transport operating on their routes in the townships as thousands of learners were offloaded from buses. Picture: File Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said they had received reports that all forms of scholar transport services were being prevented from operating in some townships, especially around Khayelitsha. “The leadership of Santaco requested information from the regions concerned and a meeting has been scheduled, Tuesday and Wednesday to bring a speedy resolution to the impasse and to ensure that learners are able to go to school.”

Hermanus also said they would be embarking on a strike next week in protest over a number of issues affecting the industry. “The industry has also agreed to embark on a stay away in the coming week against the continued impoundments of vehicles in the province. “The leadership of local minibus taxi associations met on Monday at Portlands Indoor Sports Centre.