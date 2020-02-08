Three accused in roadside killing apply for bail









File picture: Pexels “We are feeling guilty for them, yet we have done nothing. They are so young. They don’t know what they’ve done.” This was the reaction from the Douglas family when they came face to face with the three young men accused of killing Craig Douglas, in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The family said, on November 30, Douglas, 35, lost control of his vehicle near Klipfontein Road, Athlone and had to stop on the verge. Spokesperson for the family Sarah Douglas said he was allegedly approached by three men who saw an opportunity to steal his car. “They smashed his driver window with a brick, pulled him out through the window and, while he begged them not to take his car, they brutally assaulted him until he lost consciousness. They then dragged him and threw him behind the car and one of the three suspects decided to stab him in the back,” she said.

Police have witnesses who saw the attack.

Douglas’s body was dumped at Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha and discovered the next afternoon by local fisherman.

Three suspects appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for bail application. The suspects have been charged with murder and robbery.

The court heard from Zaundre van Niekerk, 22, that he worked as a mechanic and needed to be out on bail to help his grandmother take care of his three siblings. He would live with his father in Kuils River should he be granted bail. He pleaded guilty to robbery but not guilty to the murder charge.

Edmond Hoogbaard, 19, refused to take the stand and his evidence was read out from an affidavit by his attorney. The casual labourer pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The bail application will continue onThursday when Reagan Smith will plead.

Weekend Argus