This was the reaction from the Douglas family when they came face to face with the three young men accused of killing Craig Douglas, in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.
The family said, on November 30, Douglas, 35, lost control of his vehicle near Klipfontein Road, Athlone and had to stop on the verge.
Spokesperson for the family Sarah Douglas said he was allegedly approached by three men who saw an opportunity to steal his car.
“They smashed his driver window with a brick, pulled him out through the window and, while he begged them not to take his car, they brutally assaulted him until he lost consciousness. They then dragged him and threw him behind the car and one of the three suspects decided to stab him in the back,” she said.