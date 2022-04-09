Three amateur mixed martial arts fighters sign professional contract

Cape Town - Three amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters from Blue Downs have struck, grappled and fought their way to the top of the ladder to be rewarded a professional contract with Vibrant Kickboxing 1 (VK 1) Promotions. Riaan Boois, Quintino Macquena and Timothy Steenkamp received their contracts on April 1 after producing stellar performances in previous amateur events.

The trio from Viper MMA Academy in Eerste River will now take part in the VK 1 Promotions Professional League under sensei Josh Cloete. The aim of the league is to develop up-and-coming kickboxers in the Western Cape in order for them to reach international status. Boois said he is humbled and proud of himself. “I've worked very hard for this, sacrificed a lot and put in countless hours for this opportunity to come around. This is a dream come true. What I enjoy about MMA is that it teaches you discipline, self-defence and creates a lot of opportunities, especially if you want to excel in sport.

“My love for combat sports came about by me being a very rough kid playing rugby, athletics or any kind of sport. I’m naturally just a wild child looking for the next challenge. “When I started doing MMA I knew this was home, where I could enjoy what I love and always look forward to the next challenge,” he said. Macquena said it was a true blessing to be part of VK 1 Promotions Professional League.

“My dreams are finally starting to become a reality. MMA challenges you mentally and physically, but most of all it teaches you to be civilised in an uncivilised situation. “My plan is to work hard in order to become world heavyweight kickboxing champion, provide a platform for the youth to show their talent and give my family a better life. “Since I was a little boy I always wanted to do kickboxing like Jean-Claude van Damme and when I came across Viper MMA Academy my love for the sport only grew bigger,” he said.

Steenkamp said: “I am really excited for the future. I can improve on sharpening my technique, improve my fitness and gain more experience by competing more. “My goals are to have as much success in the sport as I possibly can, which is usually measured by how many fights you win,” he said. With the trio winning fights, obtaining accolades and singing a professional contract, they are now able to compete for title fights. Their first professional tournament will take place in Ottery on May 7.

Viper MMA Academy coach Rashied Hoosain said he feels a tremendous amount of pride as he knows where the guys started. “The promotion is of utmost importance as it gives them a platform to showcase their skills, hunger, dedication, loyalty and perseverance. “I would like to personally thank sensei Josh Cloete, sensei Dorothy Cloete, Vibrant Sports, and VK 1 Promotions for this amazing opportunity,” he said.