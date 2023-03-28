Three break-in suspects nabbed

Cape Town - Three men are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate Court in connection with a house break-in at Morgenster Heights in Brackenfell yesterday.
The suspects who were allegedly found in possession of stolen property which were then traced to a reported robbery incident at Gawie Street.
"Three males aged aged 32, 34 and 35 were arrested on charges of housebreaking. They are due to appear in court once charged," said FC van Wyk, the provincial police spokesperson.
The trio was apprehended by the a local security company which then handed them over to SAPS.
Johan Marx, the chief executive officer at Titanium Securitas said: "Crime Prevention Unit patrolled the area and spotted the three males again in Gelb Street, the Response Officers attempted to make contact with the suspects and question them regarding their motive for walking around in the area. When confronted all three males immediately started running in all directions.
"One suspect attempted to jump over walls in Potgieter Street and the other two suspects jumped the fence along the railway lines."
He said the suspects were searched and found in possession of the stolen property from Gawie Street and police were called to the scene.
He said thugs target portable electronics, clothing and any other valuable items