Three break-in suspects nabbed

Cape Town - Three men are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate Court in connection with a house break-in at Morgenster Heights in Brackenfell yesterday. The suspects who were allegedly found in possession of stolen property which were then traced to a reported robbery incident at Gawie Street.

"Three males aged aged 32, 34 and 35 were arrested on charges of housebreaking. They are due to appear in court once charged," said FC van Wyk, the provincial police spokesperson. The trio was apprehended by the a local security company which then handed them over to SAPS. Thieves reportedly target a variety of items and often prey on unsuspecting individuals. Picture: SUPPLIED Johan Marx, the chief executive officer at Titanium Securitas said: "Crime Prevention Unit patrolled the area and spotted the three males again in Gelb Street, the Response Officers attempted to make contact with the suspects and question them regarding their motive for walking around in the area. When confronted all three males immediately started running in all directions.

More on this Sliding Doors and Windows: The most common entry points for house burglaries