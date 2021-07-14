Three commuters shot in latest taxi violence

Cape Town - Three commuters were victims of the latest taxi violence as shootings continue unabated across Cape Town. The three commuters were in a taxi in Maitland travelling to Cape Town when it came under attack. A taxi operator was also injured in yesterday’s shootings

“According to reports, unknown males on foot next to the N2 fired numerous gunshots at a taxi travelling in the direction of Cape Town. The driver of the vehicle continued driving and reported the incident to Maitland police. “Three passengers aged 26, 32 and 41 sustained gunshot wounds to the body,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi. He added that in another incident, shots were fired at a taxi near The Downs road in Manenberg at about 7.45am yesterday.

“A 31-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his chest. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. Manenberg police are investigating a case of attempted murder.” It was chaos in the station deck in Cape Town when a fight broke out between two drivers from different associations at about 10am. One of the drivers fired shots and commuters ran for safety inside the Grand Central Mall. This sparked fear and shop owners quickly closed their shops fearing that looting might take place.

“Police members attended to the scene and we confirm that we maintain visibility in the vicinity to maintain law and order. Gunshots were allegedly discharged by occupants of a white Quantum who fled the scene,” said Swaartbooi. Police did not make any arrests in the shootings and victims are receiving treatment in hospital. Traffic officers are now searching taxis before they enter the station deck for weapons. Three more taxi operators were killed on Tuesday, bringing the number of people killed this year to 76.

Taxis were not available in some areas as operators feared for their safety. MEC of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell said he would close routes in a bid to stop the violence. “As per the Land Transport Act, I published my intention to close routes and ranks in the interest of the commuters and communities to ensure we safeguard and keep commuters safe. The notice was published and gazetted and interested parties can comment by July 16 (tomorrow) then I will apply my mind to close the affected routes.’