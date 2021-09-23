Three-day-old baby boy found alive in Woodstock

Cape Town - A three-day-old baby boy who had been found abandoned in Woodstock, is under observation at Groote Schuur Hospital. Police confirmed the infant had been found along Cavendish Square in Woodstock on Tuesday at 6.30pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the case was under investigation. “This office can confirm that a case of child abandonment was opened for investigation after the discovery of a three-day-old baby in Cavendish Square, Woodstock. The baby boy was admitted to Groote Schuur hospital while the circumstances are being investigated.” In August, Lucinda Evans, who opened a baby saver in Lavender Hill and is the founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu NGO, told Weekend Argus they hoped to move the saver to Steenberg once the electricity was sorted out.

In 2016, a newborn baby was left at Evans’s doorstep, with the umbilical cord still attached, inside a shopping bag. Evans said with this latest incident, she called on women to bring babies to the baby saver with no obligation: “We want to encourage women to use the baby saver. We will ask no questions”. In 2017, a one-year-old child was found abandoned at her home.