Three Heinz Park murder cases under investigation

Cape Town - The Heinz Park community is in shock following three fatal shootings of two taxi drivers and a 9-year-old boy. Two taxi drivers from Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) and Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) were found by the residents in pools of blood, each with several gun wounds. The nine-year-old boy was allegedly caught in a crossfire on Saturday evening. The unknown gunmen are still at large, and police are investigating.

“According to preliminary investigation, the first incident happened at about 04:00 in New Eisleben Road, Heinz Park, when unknown suspects accosted the taxi and discharged several gunshots in the direction of the driver, who was hit in the head. He managed to get out of the taxi but collapsed outside as he succumbed to the head wound sustained. The unknown victim is believed to be in his early thirties. There are no reports of anyone else that could have been injured during this incident,” said Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, provincial police spokesperson. He said the second incident happened around the same time in Marigold Street, Heinz Park when gunmen opened fire on the driver of a taxi, hitting him multiple times in the face. He also succumbed to injuries sustained on scene. “The motive appears to be robbery as the personal belongings of the driver and the radio had been removed from the taxi.

Meanwhile, Captain FC van Wyk added that: “Circumstances surrounding the death of the 9-year-old boy are under investigation. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his head. No arrest has yet been made. Samora Machel police are investigating a murder case following the death of a 9- year-old boy. According to reports, on 2023-03-11 at about 22:22:00, SAPS members were on duty when they attended to a murder complaint at Mitchells Plain district Hospital. The victim was shot in Dahlia Street and died on his arrival in hospital. No arrests have yet been made. Circumstances surrounding the death of the 9-year-old boy are under investigation. Nomvume Mpanjukelwa, the chairperson of the Heinz Park Neighborhood Watch, said: “The community is in shock and angered because no one knows why the taxi drivers were killed by who, and if it was gang-related or taxi violence. Heinz Park is becoming something of a war zone, and a child was mysteriously shot, and we still don’t know what actually happened. We do not know whether the incidents are interconnected or not. All we know is a bakkie drove up and down the road, speeding and firing shots at about 3am. But the shooting started at about 12am, and it wasn’t a surprise that people were killed. “It is very upsetting and we cannot live like this in our community, we really need interventions and the authorities mustn’t take this as normal, too many lives have been lost in Heinz Park and children can’t live a normal life," she said.