Three life terms for rapist of friend’s daughter, 8, welcomed

Cape Town - The Court watch at Mitchells Plain Regional Court has congratulated the police and the State legal team in securing three life sentences for a man who raped and sexually assaulted his friend’s eight-year-old daughter. The victim, now 18, came forward just over a year ago, breaking her silence a decade later, to report being raped by family friend, Masixole Bulawa in Montclair.

Bulawa was sentenced to five years imprisonment for sexual assault and three life terms for rape. Linda Jones of the Mitchell’s Plain Residents Association and Court Watch said they were pleased with the court’s ruling and congratulated all role-players involved. “We want to take this opportunity to thank the investigating officer and those involved in the court preparation, the clerk, magistrate and the prosecutor for securing a sentence of three life terms for rape and five years for sexual assault.

“This is sending out a harsh message, that crimes that are so hideous will not be tolerated and that they will be slapped on the wrist. “We want to encourage our communities in reporting such cases and sharing information with officials which will be kept confidential. “We are glad he is off the streets.