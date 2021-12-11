Three-month-old baby Zena Arendse is missing for 13 years and has been forgotten

Cape Town - Thirteen years after three-month-old Baby Zena Arendse vanished, the trail on her case has seemingly gone cold. The South African Police Services confirmed the infant was still missing.

The baby disappeared under mysterious circumstances in June 2008. She was reportedly last seen with her mother, Monica Arendse on May 20, 2008, in the Kleinmond community. On June 2 that year, Monica Arendse’s remains were found at the graveyard in Kleinmond, on the R44 near Palmiet River Bridge.

Arendse’s body was already in a bad state of decomposition and she had been found lying under branches of trees. She had been identified by her mother who recognised the clothing she wore on the day she disappeared. But baby Zena was nowhere to be found. Seven years after the discovery, police and the justice department finalised the investigation into Arendse’s death which was led as a formal inquest.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the infant was still missing and that the mother’s case was finalised in 2015. “The investigation into the remains of an unknown female that was found in a graveyard in Kleinmond, confirmed that it was in fact that of the mentioned person. “Kleinmond police registered an inquest for further investigation at the time. The matter was finalised in the Caledon Magistrate’s Court on November 13, 2015.”

At the time of the disappearance, Missing Children South Africa, which was administered by Pieter Boshoff, who has since passed away, had been part of the search for the baby. Boshoff at the time said there were no new leads in the case while liaising with the media. Weekend Argus also contacted Jacques Oosthuizen, the chairperson of the Kleinmond Community Policing Forum for further queries on the case and whether he would comment about a missing persons case of 13 years involving an infant or help to locate the family.

Oosthuizen directed the newspaper to the detective branch, but they’re not at liberty to speak directly to the media or comment unless guided by police. “I suggest you speak to the detective branch who can provide you with information and insight into the case docket and after engagement and cooperation of the police, we will gladly give a comment,” Oosthuizen said. Meanwhile, Missing Children South Africa’s National coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen searched extensively and also contacted other missing persons organisations but came to no avail, stating that cases at times had simply disappeared.

“We do not have a case on record or a flyer for her. I also checked if any of the other organisations has the case, but none have. There are just some cases that have just fallen through the cracks and this seems to be one of them,” she said. Dessie Rechner, Director of The Pink Ladies, missing persons organisation said she could only confirm that Zena Arendse was still missing. Weekend Argus contacted the Missing Persons Bureau but received no feedback and was unable to locate the family.