Three shot dead in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police have opened a triple murder docket following the fatal shooting of three people in Khayelitsha, Site C, this morning. Khayelitsha detectives and crime scene experts were still on the scene at about 10am, searching for clues. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports from the scene indicated that the victims were sitting in a vehicle at approximately 2am in Mbekweni Street when shots were heard from nearby.

“Upon checking later, two bodies were found inside the vehicle and another outside. The ages of the victims are estimated between 30 and 40 years.” She added that the identities of the deceased, the ownership of the vehicle and the motive behind the shooting were the subject of a police investigation. “Khayelitsha police have opened a triple murder docket for investigation,” said Potelwa.

Phindile George from the Khayelitsha CPF said they were shocked and called for police to work hard in finding the perpetrators. “We condemn killings of any human being. These types of incidents traumatise communities. We call on the community to work with police, and SAPS must try and stabilise the community to prevent any further loss of life.” Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. All information received will be handled in strict confidence.