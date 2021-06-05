Three suspects arrested for Gugulethu Mall robbery

Cape Town - Three individuals were apprehended in connection with business robberies at Gugulethu Mall yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that while on patrol in the area, SAPS members spotted a suspect being pursued by the public, and reacted by arresting the man.

“They were informed that a sports shop was robbed by suspects who fled with cash and clothing. The further intervention of the members resulted in the arrest of two more suspects, who were caught in possession of the stolen goods and cash.”

“Once charged, the three suspects, aged between 18 and 21, are scheduled to make their court appearance in Athlone on a charge of business robbery,” said Traut.

Gugulethu police station’s Colonel AS Moreku said that since the mall’s construction, the station has received several business robbery reports from the location.

“Gugulethu Mall is one of our hotspot areas. These criminals usually take TVs and cellphones and anything valuable from various shops around the mall. Some of these shops are predominantly owned by foreign nationals.”

“To reduce these robberies, the station often sends out visible policing to monitor the mall in order to combat crime. However, we do advise that the mall reinforce their security and also improve their surveillance camera operation because we often find ourselves at a place where when detectives want to access the footage, the mall often says that the footage is phased out after seven days.”

“It is important for the community and the mall to work together with the police force in order to reduce these crimes. Going forward, we will oppose bail for the perpetrators because it is a serious crime and by doing this it helps us make an example of them to other criminals because we aim to leave no stone unturned,” said Moreku.

Gugulethu Community Policing Forum chairperson Thembinkosi Mjuza said that they appreciate the work done by the SAPS members

“While hoping that this will be the start of a new beginning in dealing with criminal activities around the area, we are hoping that the much-anticipated relationship between our Saps officials and our neighbourhood watch groups will be urgently fostered,” said Mjuza.

Weekend Argus