Three teenagers rescued off Table Mountain

Cape Town – The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has warned hikers not to climb in inclement weather after three teenagers had to be rescued off the mountain yesterday. They were trapped at the summit before cableway workers reached them. Spokesperson Giselle Esau said the cableway was closed and unavailable for a “quick and easy exit”. “We are trying to caution people from hiking, especially in this awful weather,” she said. “We don’t want hikers to expect the cableway to be open as we are still closed in level 3. “The weather turned something awful and (the teenagers) were stuck. They called us and luckily we were having meetings at the mountain and were able to bring them down, but we are not there every day.”

Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts are trying to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19 in large groups, or potentially being attacked while hiking in smaller groups, as reserves across the province reopen for visitors.

CapeNature reopened 10 reserves yesterday. Table Mountain National Park has been open to hikers and cyclists since the beginning of the month.

Sheraaz Ismail, acting chief executive of CapeNature, said visitors would have to complete a four-step process, including checking them for masks and sanitiser and checking their temperature, before gaining access.

Hiking on Table Mountain increased last weekend, but The Hikers Network said the high volumes of movement has increased concerns about criminal activity.

“Hikers are back so there has been an opportunity for muggings. People should stay out of the hotspots,” said Anwaaz Bent.

Hikers are advised to use the group’s SafetyMountain Tracking, a WhatsApp-based service which tracks users so they remain along the approved SANParks routes.

SANParks’ Rey Thakhuli said: “It is normal to have quite a number of people on the mountain. Our rangers are on patrol 24 hours and encourage safe hiking on marked trails.”

According to the Pedal Power Association, there has been several attacks on joggers and cyclists in the Silvermine area since the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

“According to SAPS, only two out of the seven cases we are aware of were reported,” said chairperson Rens Rezelman. “We would like to appeal to cyclists who have been attacked in this area recently to please come forward and report the incidents in order to strengthen the case against the perpetrators, who will hopefully be arrested soon.”

Taahir Osman of Take Back Our Mountains urged hikers to walk in small groups and wear masks.

“I noticed 90% of hikers are not wearing masks and (in) groups up to 10 and more,” he said. “As much as we are keen to explore and render our appreciation for nature and our mountains, we must maintain a heightened consciousness about the seriousness of the virus and at all costs, abide by the rules and regulations.”

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa’s Allan Perrins has also warned dog walkers of overgrown grass in parks that may hide poisonous mushrooms, adding: “I have noticed several toxic varieties on private properties and in public places that may pique the interest of curious and hungry dogs, especially those who have a tendency to scavenge for their food.

“To keep everyone safe we would recommend that all domestic properties be cleared of all potentially dangerous mushrooms.”

Perrins said that should a dog ingest a poisonous mushroom, its owner should immediately contact a veterinarian, collect any uneaten parts (to allow for identification) and if the animal starts to vomit, collect samples to take to the vet.

“A few typical symptoms include abdominal pain (gastrointestinal irritation), diarrhoea, seizures and hallucination.

“The sooner the dog is treated the better the prognosis and chances of recovery,” he added.

Weekend Argus