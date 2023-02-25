Thrills and spills for Zip Zap’s forthcoming ‘VOOMA!’ circus show

Zip Zap is excited to announce that it will be staging a high-octane circus show titled “VOOMA!“ The show will be held at the Zip Zap Dome next to the Artscape Theatre on May 27 and 28 and another show on June 3 and 4.

“VOOMA!“ is a fast-paced action-filled circus show suitable for all ages. Trapeze, acrobatics, unbelievable juggling and outrageous comedy will be performed by a courageous cast of ordinary kids doing extraordinary things. The circus will take the audience on a journey into their world of magic, fun and excitement.

The “VOOMA!” cast are young performers from Zip Zap’s advanced Zappers and Dare2Dream programmes, accompanied by their “older brothers and sisters” who have just returned from France after a 3-month tour with Zip Zap’s professional production “Rhapsodie”. The tour put Zip Zap on the world stage with a bang as it had 90 shows, 400 000 audience members and was nationally televised in France. Brent van Rensburg, co-founder and artistic director at Zip Zap, said this was a show not to be missed, and it was a one-of-a-kind Zip Zap production guaranteed to entertain the young and old.

“Not only will you be amazed by this extraordinary display of circus, you will also be roaring with laughter. VOOMA! is what VOOMA! Does!,” he said. Shows will take place at the Zip Zap Dome daily at 12pm and 4pm. Doors open an hour before the show starts. Seating is unreserved raked seating, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are priced at R125 per person and are available at Quicket. For more information, visit www.zip-zap.co.za STAND a chance to win family tickets to watch VOOMA!, a fast-paced, action-filled circus show.