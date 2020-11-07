Thuli Madonsela in crowdfunding initiative to end poverty

Cape Town - THE Law Trust Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University Law Faculty, Thuli Madonsela, has launched a crowdfunding initiative in South Africa.

The M-Fund, which was created to honour Palesa Musa, was launched during a one-day virtual summit under the theme “All hands on deck to leave no one behind in the post-Covid-19 recovery agenda”.

The fund focused on processes to help South Africans with resources and tools to end poverty.

Madonsela affirmed that though poverty was still rife in the country, “things are not the same as before”.

Madonsela said: “With all hands on deck between the government, business society and international community we are convinced that an integrated action plan that seeks to provide a system’s approach to change focusing on policy reform, public participation and strengthening democracy including eradication of corruption and sharing resources and promoting social cohesion and recourse mobilisation is needed.”

Musa is “an anti-apartheid activist who at the tender age of 12 in 1976 was one of the schoolchildren that were arrested, detained and tortured for challenging the apartheid government”.

“Today, Musa serves as a reminder of how the shadow of the past influences the present.”

Madonsela met Musa at an event of women healing the divisions of the past at a prison in Cornhill.

“The M-Plan also aimed to leverage data analytics, to enhance the state’s capacity to pass laws that reduce poverty and inequality and to foster a culture of data-based decision-making, focusing on assessing and predicting the likely social justice impact of planned policies, legislation and plans as well as those already in operation,” Madonsela said.

The one-day summit was attended by members of the government, business, faith and higher education in a bid to outline plans of the various sectors to help bridge the gap between the disadvantaged and privileged groups.

The plan is also aimed at fostering applied integrated research and related activities in order to catalyse the process of ending poverty and equalising opportunities by 2030, in support of the National Development Plan , Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is said that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Our journey today is a second giant step in a journey of a thousand miles which is about placing all hands on deck in pursuit of social justice to leave no one behind. It is also about the Covid recovery plan and sustainable development goals,” added Madonsela.

At the inaugural summit in August last year, Madonsela highlighted that “the TRC did great work in exposing physical and psychological abuse in the security sector but did not deal with social and economic and psychological impact of apartheid and that other efforts since have not adequately addressed the systemic injustices of the past”.

Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer, who was also part of the summit, welcomed the plan along with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, both echoing the importance of uniting together to end poverty.

Weekend Argus