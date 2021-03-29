Tiny masterchefs learning to cook up a storm

Cape Town - Universally, cooking has primarily been viewed as an activity exclusive to teenagers and adults. Over the past decade, however, we have seen an increase in cooking classes, shows and competitions dedicated to children. Alex Rudloff, 6, feels that it is important that his peers learn to cook. He mentioned that little boys and daddies should learn to cook too because sometimes mommies do need a break. Alex, who loves to play in the kitchen and in fact has a small kitchen of his own at home, said that his mommy is a good cook who inspired him to be a good cook too. “I feel very happy when I make something and it comes out right. My favourite things to make in the kitchen are pepperoni pizza and the rainbow sandwich,” said Alex. He feels that even the youngest of children can cook, and have fun in the kitchen.

The little chef is excited to be helping out in the kitchen this upcoming Easter and is encouraging other children to lend a helping hand as well.

Alex enjoys cooking classes hosted by Stir Crazy Cooking, which offers a series of practical cooking classes to children. This Easter, the culinary school will be hosting a special Easter kids cooking class which will include a kiddies breakfast, moulding and making chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies, making edible Easter baskets and an Easter hunt.

Sean van der Merwe, senior chef at False Bay Yacht Club in Simon’s Town, said that teaching children how to cook from a young age had several advantages.

“Firstly, teaching a young child to cook harnesses a skill that they will be using for the rest of their lives. It enables children to channel their energy in a productive and fun way.

“When children are cooking, they employ all of their senses, and they are visually and physically stimulated by the activity. Furthermore, it can potentially create a great opportunity for children to bond with their parents, as it's something that they will be doing together,” said Van der Merwe.

Deniece Rudloff, who has both of her sons attending the cooking classes, is encouraging other parents to employ their young children into pro-active and fun activities such as cooking.