Toddler beaten for soiling herself did not die of natural causes, court hears







File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - The pathology report of 3-year-old Lumka Makhasi indicated that she did not die from natural causes as stated by her mother and stepfather. She underwent a post-mortem in Tygerberg on May 23, 2017. She was brought to Dr Bronwyn Afton Inglis. The report noted several abrasions on her body and scalp. “A post-mortem X-ray revealed a pneumothorax on the right as well as a ‘ground glass’ appearance of the lungs.” Makhasi had bloody fluid in her nasal cavities at the time of her post-mortem.

She had deep bruising in the right frontal area of her scalp. Her brain was pale and swollen, according to Inglis.

The report revealed that the child had healing scratch abrasions with scabs on her left thigh as well as a healing abrasion on her chest. The report revealed the girl’s anus appeared distended and larger than normal.

“A fresh purple bruise on her mons pubis. 30ml of blood and clots was measured in the peritoneal cavity. Contusions of the diaphragm were present.”

Judge Siraj Desai heard that the results showed she had died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Last week her mother, Khumbula Sobekwa, was acquitted of child neglect while her stepfather Lwando Sobeka will appear in court on October 8.

It is alleged Makhasi was beaten by her stepfather in Driftsands on May 2017, in Mfuleni. He had allegedly beaten her with a plank and then proceeded to hose her down because she had messed herself the day before.

Her mother and Lwando had initially told friends and family the child had a fit and died. The pair fled their home in Driftsands and moved to Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, before leaving for the Eastern Cape, where they were arrested.

The trial continues on October 8.

Weekend Argus