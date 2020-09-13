Toddler struck by stray bullet in an alleged hit ‘lucky to be alive’

Cape Town - A 2-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after she was wounded by a stray bullet following an alleged hit on two men who were gunned down near her Khayelitsha home. Police found more than 50 bullet casings at the scene where little Alunamda Makhonco was shot while playing with her friends. Other residents in Mbekweni Street, Site C, had to duck for cover when a volley of shots was fired on Friday. Alunamda is the second child to be shot by a stray bullet from feuding gangsters this week. Nahemia Classen, 11, died in hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was shot in the head near his Parkwood home. Alunamda’s mother, Nomvulo Makhonco, 40, said she was paralysed by fear when she heard the shots because she knew her child was playing outside.

“I was at home sleeping from working a night shift. I had seen her leave with another child her age to go and play when the shots went off and the whole time I was praying that she was safe, inside someone’s house,” she said.

“When I went outside I saw the two dead men and then heard her crying, but I thought she was crying because she got a fright. But when I picked her up I saw that she was bleeding.

“We quickly rushed her to the day hospital where the doctors transferred us to Red Cross Hospital. Luckily, the bullet didn’t do much damage, otherwise she might have suffered a worse fate than the wounds she has now.”

Nomvulo said while she was thankful her little girl was alive, she wants a better life for children – a life where they won’t have to be forced to constantly dodge bullets.

“I cried so much thinking I would lose her as we were driving to the hospital and she was weak and appeared as though she might pass out.

“I always read about children caught in the fights of gangs but never imagined I would be a parent thankful to not have to bury her child.

“The police need to do more, they know about the constant shootouts so they should be more visible, we cannot live like this.”

On Saturday, Khayelitsha residents told Weekend Argus that the shots rang out shortly after 4pm.

“It was a hit because the two men carrying big rifles came out of nowhere but knew exactly who they were firing at,” said a resident who asked not be identified.

“We all had to run into our houses because there were a lot of people on the road, including children, but they didn’t care, they just opened fire.

“This is not the first shootout, we constantly hear gunshots.

“But it was worse that day, people’s cars were hit, windows and walls. Anyone who didn’t duck for cover might have been hit as well.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated. The two slain men have not been identified.

“During the shooting incident, a 2-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital,” he said. “The motive is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

Several children have been injured or killed from gunfire in the Western Cape during lockdown.

