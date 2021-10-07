Toddler wounded in the leg in shooting that claimed father’s life

Cape Town - A father has died and his one-year-old child wounded in the leg when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle in Delft last night. While crime fighters and Community Policing Forum members said they fear for the worse this festive season as shootings and gender-based violence against women is on the increase after lockdown restrictions were changed to Level one, allowing for the opening of more alcohol facilities.

The young man, aged 21, who was shot in the head on Wednesday just after 6.25pm, may not be identified as his one-year-old son has been left with a gunshot wound to the leg and is a victim of violent crime. Delft community leaders confirmed the man was the son of a Walking Bus member. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation.

“This office can confirm that a murder and attempted murder occurred on Wednesday in front of a house in Hawker Street, The Hague, Delft. “According to information received, the deceased and other occupants were driving when they were approached by an unknown male who fired several shots at them. “The vehicle crashed into a wall after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The 21-year-old deceased sustained a single gunshot wound to his head and was declared dead on the scene due to injuries sustained. “A one year and four-month-old baby boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment. “The circumstances and motive for the shooting is yet to be determined, and no arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Vuyisilo Tshambo at SAPS Delft at 021 954 9086.” Seven cartridges were found at the scene. Pastor Charles George, the chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum, said they were concerned about the violence continuing this festive season and hoped plans were in place for the community’s safety.

“There were multiple shootings last night. With the incident of the baby, the father was shot and killed. “The shootings have brought fear for people living in our community. “It is not fair. We hope there will be a plan put in place for the festive season, and now that we are at Level one and alcohol outlets are open, more gender-based violence is taking place.”

Candice van der Rheede, the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, who also has crime scene management training, said they were appealing for residents not to contaminate crime scenes. “When we arrived at the scene, SAPS were not there yet, and we had to run down and cordon off the scene,” she said. “One of the persons shot, mother is a member of the Walking Bus.

“His child was shot in the leg. “We want to request that the community needs to understand that they cannot walk onto a crime scene.” The Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services said they had already responded to 4 888 incidents last weekend with 760 weapon assaults.