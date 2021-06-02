Toddler’s family in need of financial assistance to help fight 17-month-old’s cancer

Cape Town - A Green Point family is looking for financial assistance to provide their 17-month-old daughter, Mairah Hassan, the treatment she needs to combat stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Mairah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in February and since then, her parents have been following up on chemotherapy. However, due to the aggressive nature of the form of cancer, she still requires further treatment.

Mairah's mother, Jenna Cook said that in the last two months Mairah endured scans, surgery, countless pricks, hospitalisation, anaesthesia and chemotherapy.

“After the biopsy, our paediatric oncologist gave me the results of the previous two scans and it indicated that the chemo was not working. She said that some lesions had disappeared, some had remained and some had unfortunately grown, however the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the drug required for Mairah's potential treatment is only found in America.

“The significance of the drug is that it adds 10-20% chance of survival to kids with neuroblastoma. It is not offered in South Africa, but is part of the normal treatment plan in other countries and is therefore covered by their medical aids,” said Cook.

In a Facebook post, Cook said that in the last few days she had taken time to cry her heart out, pray, and conduct some research for her little girl.

“The anguish is so immense, I cannot even begin to explain the pain and fear in our household,” said Cook.

With having to go to the doctor on a weekly basis, Mairah's father, Irfaan Hassan, said that as a household, it was challenging to conform to the situation at hand.

Hassan is the only one who is currently working and said it is difficult to juggle work and be present throughout the process.

“It is difficult to juggle work and be present throughout the process hence my wife had to permanently take time off work because it was a challenge for two working parents to simultaneously attend to Mairah's medical needs,” said Hassan.

The Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa spokesperson Taryn Seegers said that childhood cancers are quite different from cancers affecting adults.

“They tend to occur in the organs of the body, look different under the microscope and respond differently to treatment (more favourably). Cure rates for most childhood cancers are much higher than those for most adult cancers,” said Seegers.

She added that in today's developing countries, the majority of childhood cancers can be treated very effectively, and between 50-60% can now be cured. In high income countries, the survival rate can be up to 85-90%.

The family is appealing to anyone who is able to assist them reach their target, please do so by visiting https://www.quicket.co.za/fund.../139540-mairahs-miracle/... so that Mairah can receive immunotherapy and have a chance at survival.

Weekend Argus