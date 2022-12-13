Tony Yengeni appeals National Elective Conference election ban

Cape Town – Days before the ANC’s conference, the party’s Tony Yengeni has launched a last-ditch effort to overturn a decision to disqualify him from running for a leadership position. On Tuesday, Yengeni wrote to the ANC’s election committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe stating that his criminal record was expunged and therefore no provision existed in the party’s constitution to bar him from being elected to the national executive committee.

This after Yengeni was served with a letter, dated December 9, where Motlanthe said vetting processes revealed that he had been found guilty of a serious crime with a prison sentence of more than six months. In response Yengeni’s letter read: “Firstly it is true that I was found guilty and sentenced to four years in prison for which I served four months...after more than 10 years of the sentence I applied...for the expungement of my criminal record. My application was accordingly approved. “I would like to make it clear that in the eyes of the law I have no previous conviction and or sentence.”

Political analyst, William Gumede said Yengeni might win his appeal on a point of technicality. “He actually might be reinstated on the basis of technicality. It’s quite interesting and the outcome is something to look forward to. The ANC’s rules are not so clear in regards to the clearance of criminal records,” said Gumede. Yengeni confirmed the veracity of his letter to Weekend Argus but wouldn’t elaborate on the matter.

Earlier this month, former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini was also disqualified from contesting the conference. The party said her conviction on charges of perjury and a sentence of four years or a fine of R200 000 made her unsuitable to stand for any party position. This weekend, the ANC is expected to elect its new leadership with Ramaphosa expected to go toe to toe with former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC’s top position.

