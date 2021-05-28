Top cop Jeremy Vearey could be dismissed over Facebook posts while bosses remain mum

Cape Town - Western Cape deputy police commissioner Major-General Jeremy Vearey could be dismissed following a disciplinary hearing.

Following the disciplinary process a recommendation was made for his dismissal. The national police commissioner, General Khehla Sithole, would need to make the final approval of the recommendation.

He allegedly made a Facebook post degrading the image of the SA Police Service, specifically Sithole.

Vearey received a notice of suspension in March after the alleged posts were made in February.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said they were deciding whether to issue a media statement about the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.

“Please allow me to reiterate that the SAPS does not provide details of any internal processes of the police in the public domain.

“However, we may consider issuing a media statement depending on the outcome of disciplinary matters,” Naidoo said.

This afternoon, via his Facebook account, Vearey posted a quote from Oscar Wilde: “...I insisted that so-called forgeries are merely the result of an artistic desire for perfect representation, that we have no right to quarrel with the artist for the conditions under which he chooses to present his work...”

Close friends and colleagues of Vearey confirmed to the Weekend Argus that he had been dismissed and said it was a political attack.

Vearey did not respond to Weekend Argus queries for comment.

Vearey is also well known for his biography, Jeremy vannie Elsies, and is a poet. He was once the head of the Western Cape detectives and the station commander at Mitchells Plain police station, where slain Anti-Gang Unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was under his wing.

On February 18, 2021, Vearey made a Facebook post with the quote, “Time longer than rope,” where he shared a news story about Sithole, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested him to hand over all documents relating to the attempted unlawful procurement.

