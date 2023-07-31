Cape Town - Police are investigating an inquest docket following the tragic death of a family of four -- which includes two minor children -- who had apparently placed hot coals inside their Mitchell’s Plain home to keep warm. Rescue teams were called to the house in New Woodlands on Sunday, July 30, just after 7.40pm where the smoke inhalation incident took place.

The two minor children, aged 6 and 4, were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead. It is understood that the couple had placed hot coals from a braai inside their home to keep their family warm. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Potjie explained that the families had died due to smoke inhalation.

“Lentegeur police has opened an inquest docket for further investigation following the death of a family of four in Woodlands,” he said. “Police members responded to a call out and found that the four, two adults, both aged 30, and two children, 6 and 4, had already succumbed due to possible smoke inhalation. “The circumstances of the incident form part of the ongoing investigation.

“An autopsy will be conducted during the week to determine the possible cause of their death.” The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said residents had alerted thedepartment about the tragedy. “The caller stated that the mother and father were unresponsive and still in the house, while the two minors had already been taken to hospital,” he said.