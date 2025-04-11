Transforming UWC: professor Balfour's vision in his first 100 days

In just over 100 days since taking on the role of the 8th Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Professor Robert Balfour has already begun to leave a distinct mark on the institution. His dynamic approach to leadership is characterised by warmth, visibility, and a firm commitment to transforming UWC into a beacon of social justice and inclusion in higher education. Although officially starting on 1 January 2025, Professor Balfour wasted no time familiarising himself with UWC's vibrant campus culture. Embracing the ethos of accessibility, he made it a point to walk the grounds, engage with students and staff, and greet visitors like old friends, often adorned in one of his signature hats. This early immersion laid the groundwork for open dialogues that have defined his tenure thus far.

During these initial days, Balfour undertook an extensive stakeholder engagement exercise before and after his inauguration, which included meetings with the Western Cape Premier, Vice-Chancellors from partner universities, and key donors, alongside hosting several international delegations. This proactive strategy demonstrates his commitment to an inclusive and collaborative governance model. His leadership was put to the test in January when the university faced a reduction in subsidy income. In response, he swiftly introduced measures for careful financial stewardship to ensure sustainability as a learning community. A notable highlight was his directive to host a no-cost inauguration, showcasing his sensitivity to UWC's financial landscape. Not only did the event proceed without straining the budget, but it also attracted donations, culminating in a R1.6 million boost to the student-led iKamvalethu Fund, which supports learners outside of the NSFAS funding model. On 15 February, when Balfour officially took to the stage for his inauguration at the Civic Centre, he articulated a compelling vision for UWC, rooted in principles of social justice and public good. He emphasised UWC’s potential to become a leading research university, advocating for a shift from merely research-led to impactful research that drives societal change.

As his first 100 days unfolded, Balfour showed not only a keen understanding of current challenges but also took immediate action to address them. A collaborative effort was initiated to enhance partnerships with local TVET colleges, facilitating smoother academic pathways and extending the university’s community engagement, particularly in research areas like regenerative agriculture. March proved to be particularly fruitful, marked by the launch of his national alumni engagement tour aimed at reconnecting with former students and harnessing their support. The initiative reflects Balfour’s belief that a thriving university must nurture relationships that transcend generations. Additionally, UWC's Senate approved an improvement plan aimed at responding comprehensively to the recommendations from the CHE’s Institutional Audit Report, a pivotal step in governance and institutional advancement.

In early April, his commitment to inclusivity came to the fore with the introduction of Campus Dialogues, encouraging feedback from both staff and students for shaping the university's priorities for the next five years. Professor Balfour’s early months have been marked by an unwavering presence and palpable energy, fostering strong relationships across the university community. His approach encompasses direct engagement, empathetic listening, and a genuine responsiveness to concerns. He has enriched UWC’s academic initiative by welcoming 80 new scholars to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program and amplifying partnerships for enhanced learning opportunities and accessible healthcare through initiatives like the mobile dental clinic in Gugulethu. Looking ahead, UWC has made significant strides toward sustainability with the launch of a groundbreaking solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system on campus. This initiative not only promotes eco-consciousness but also provides practical learning resources for students in various disciplines.