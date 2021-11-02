Travonne loses his battle as hospital staff were trying to resuscitate him

Cape Town: Described by his mother, Simone Rhoda, as just like any seven-year-old, who was always busy, liked being on YouTube and was a big fan of the Springboks. Travonne, who had bronchiolitis obliterans - also known as popcorn lung - which obstructs the smallest airways in the lungs, died on Monday. His heart stopped beating while medical staff were busy resuscitating him.

He was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago and has been in and out of hospital since he was six months’ old. However, friends, family and hospital staff at Melomed Bellville Hospital made his ‘second home’ as comfortable as possible. In May, Travonne was discharged after doctors gave him the green light. His progress was monitored at home and an oxygen machine was provided to him. However, he was back in hospital in September, but again discharged a few days later. Simone said: “He was very confused and struggled to breathe on Sunday. We took him in; he was admitted and put on high-flow oxygen. He could not even hold a cup without dropping it. Just before 7pm last night, the doctor said they would have to intubate him as he was not doing well. However, he lost his battle as they were trying to bring him back.”

“I'm going to miss him so much. In the past week or two, he made it his mission to tell me at least about 10 times per day how much he loved me. He had everyone wrapped around his finger and he knew that. His journey on earth was a good one. He did what he had to do and his job on earth is well done. Thank you, baby boy, for teaching us to never lose faith and to always turn your difficulties into lessons,” she added. Paediatric pulmonologist at Melomed Bellville Hospital Delano Rhoda, who had treated Travonne since he was a baby, said: “He passed on a very special day: All Saints Day, and he died a saint.” Nursing service manager at Melomed Bellville Hospital Carmen Bartes said “He was a legend. He taught us endurance, perseverance, resilience and said ‘you never give up’. My heart is warm as he had the opportunity to say goodbye to his family before coming into hospital on Sunday with breathing difficulty.