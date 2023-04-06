The rugby fraternity is in mourning as tributes continue to pour in for the legendary former Springbok coach Ian McIntosh.
Rugby Legend and commentator McIntosh died of cancer in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Durban.
McIntosh was remembered for his smart wit and a passion for the game of rugby.
SuperSport issued a statement saying McIntosh was the unsung hero of SA rugby. They described him as a larger than life character. “He should be remembered as more than just the architect of Natal’s rise to the formidable player they became both locally and on the world rugby stage later on as the Sharks”, read the release.
Born in Zimbabwe on 24 September 1938, McIntosh was a rugby pioneer during a coaching career spanning decades that started in the country of his birth, and continued in South Africa. From before until many years after unification as he broke the mold on many levels.
Tributes for the Shark legend poured in.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian McIntosh after learning of his sad passing.— Newport RFC (@NewportRFC) April 5, 2023
Ian coached the B&As during the 2001-02 season which saw famous wins against Toulouse and at Newcastle in the Heineken Cup.
Another great rugby man with a huge legacy in our game. pic.twitter.com/p8OKaC52AT
The saddest news to wake up to this morning with the passing of Ian McIntosh.— Peter de Villiers (@CoachPdV) April 5, 2023
A legendary coach for the @Springboks and @SharksRugby who was part of, and will continue to be part of the rugby fabric in this country.
You'll be sadly missed Mac, Rugby became poorer this morning. pic.twitter.com/SF3iCH9orr
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ian McIntosh - a great man of rugby who gave back so much and worked tirelessly to promote the game of rugby. #RIP Master. Our love and thoughts are with his wife Rhona and the McIntosh family.We are going to miss you. pic.twitter.com/8SuKDLApsi— SA Rugby Legends (@SARugbyLegends) April 5, 2023
RIP 🪦 🕊️🛐 “Be still for a minute as sadly a legend has passed… Go well Ian MAC McIntosh - a proper human being, servant of the game, and excellent @Springboks rugby 🏉 coach… Respected by all!!! 💕 #IanMcIntosh pic.twitter.com/wAcRnxHPDx— Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) April 5, 2023
So sad to hear of the passing of Ian McIntosh. He was a marvellous person and Sharks rugby coach who, when we beat them, would berate the ref for twenty minutes but then always settle down and have a great chat. Hamba Kahle friend.— John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) April 5, 2023
Very sad to hear of the passing of Ian McIntosh #RIP MASTER . 💔A true rugby man mentor to so many , Sharks & Springbok Coach /Selector. His love and passion for the game was unsurpassed and he always had a kind word and time for everyone, not only in rugby 🏉 @Springboks— Annelee Murray (@AnneleeM) April 5, 2023
I can only pay tribute to a true rugby man, Ian McIntosh. He left big footprints in Natal/Bok rugby. He was also a brilliant Master of Ceremonies with a great sense of humor…very sharp!— Rugbynostalgia (@1Rugbynostalgia) April 5, 2023
Go well Mac. pic.twitter.com/lBLnv464RU
The Legendary McIntosh will be remembered fondly in the rugby fraternity.
Weekend Argus