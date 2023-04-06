Rugby Legend and commentator McIntosh died of cancer in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Durban.

The rugby fraternity is in mourning as tributes continue to pour in for the legendary former Springbok coach Ian McIntosh.

McIntosh was remembered for his smart wit and a passion for the game of rugby.

SuperSport issued a statement saying McIntosh was the unsung hero of SA rugby. They described him as a larger than life character. “He should be remembered as more than just the architect of Natal’s rise to the formidable player they became both locally and on the world rugby stage later on as the Sharks”, read the release.

Born in Zimbabwe on 24 September 1938, McIntosh was a rugby pioneer during a coaching career spanning decades that started in the country of his birth, and continued in South Africa. From before until many years after unification as he broke the mold on many levels.