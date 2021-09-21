Trio bust with R1 million worth of mandrax

Cape Town - Three men, believed to have travelled with R1 million worth of mandrax from Gauteng en route to Cape Town, were arrested near Beaufort West. The trio, Nkosinathi Gamede, 37, Ndumiso Buthelezi, 27 and Blessing Pasi, 34, made an appearance in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s Court today.

The arrests come after an operation by the Hawks in George, which received a tip-off that drugs were being transported via Gauteng to Cape Town. Zinzi Hani of the Hawks confirmed the trio’s arrest, stating that 33 500 mandrax tablets were found inside the vehicle once the suspect’s car was stopped along the N1 near Beaufort West. “Three suspects, aged between 27 and 37, were expected to appear before the Beaufort West Magistrates’ Court for dealing in drugs,” said Hani.

