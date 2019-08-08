Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, appeared briefly in the Athlone Magistrate's Court. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Three men appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with murdering missing Philippi woman Meghan Cremer whose body was found early this morning with a rope around her neck. The 30-year-old horse rider went missing on Saturday and her body was found tied with a rope around her neck this morning at about 1am buried in a sand mine on Philippi farm.

The three suspects from Lotus River and Egoli informal settlement - Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34 - appeared briefly in court just before midday.

They were arrested at about 8pm on Saturday on suspicion of stealing Cremer’s car. Detectives later linked them to the alleged kidnapping and murder of Cremer.

Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, is led back into the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrate's Court. Picture: Supplied

They were not asked to plead and no further evidence was led. They are due to appear again on August 15 for a bail hearing.

Charles Daniels, 39, returns to the holding cells after appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the murder of Philippi horse rider Meghan Cremer. Picture: Supplied

They face additional charges of motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Jeremy Sias, 27, returns to the holding cells after appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the murder of Philippi horse rider Meghan Cremer. Picture: Supplied

An intensive search was launched after friends and family could not locate her after she was seen leaving her home near Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables in Philippi.

Shiraaz Jaftha and Charles Daniels return to the holding cells after appearing in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for the murder of Meghan Cremer. Picture: Supplied





Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, appeared briefly in the Athlone Magistrate's Court after Meghan Cremer's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi nearly a week after she went missing. Picture: Supplied

Weekend Argus