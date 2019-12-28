True love and money in 2020, that's what in store for Year of Rat?









With 2020 just days away, local astrologists have predicted that the start of the new decade may either be a prosperous one or a year of destruction. With 2020 just days away, local astrologists have predicted that the start of the new decade may either be a prosperous one or a year of destruction. The Year of the Rat in Chinese astrology has opportunities for true love and money. Local Chinese astrologist Andrew Graham from Feng Shui Research Centre, said the Year of the Rat is considered to be lucky. “This year (2019) nothing much has happened and next year the things that were blocked will start flowing again and move. “It would be nice to see the economy starting to move again. Change will start to happen. You can really say that the new year will be good luck.” Graham said if something hadn’t happened in the past two years, it might eventually factor in the new year.

However, luck and prosperity might not be up for celebration, according to Astrology Society of South Africa director, Cynthia Thorburn.

Thorburn, a leading astrologist in her field for 20 years, said there a triple alignment of alter planets in 2020 doesn’t spell good news.

“Most astrologists in the world are in agreement that it’s going to be a really challenging year for the whole world,” she said.

Thorburn told Weekend Argus that 2020 is the year when big corporates, politicians and governments will crash severely. “However, war is an ongoing crisis,” she said.

The astrologist stressed that the worst-case scenario would be a new year of true depression.

“You can expect unemployment rates to rise. Look after your money and spend it wisely. Don’t waste resources,” she concluded.

Weekend Argus