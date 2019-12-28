The Year of the Rat in Chinese astrology has opportunities for true love and money.
Local Chinese astrologist Andrew Graham from Feng Shui Research Centre, said the Year of the Rat is considered to be lucky. “This year (2019) nothing much has happened and next year the things that were blocked will start flowing again and move.
“It would be nice to see the economy starting to move again. Change will start to happen. You can really say that the new year will be good luck.”
Graham said if something hadn’t happened in the past two years, it might eventually factor in the new year.