Cape Town – As many homes and streets are filled with words of gratitude towards women as part of Mother's Day celebrations, authors have been giving their definition of who a mom is. These are 27 women from across the globe who contributed with their experiences in the recently published book titled: “Motherhood Honesty.”

The 280-page book carries unique stories that unpacks the personal experiences of mothers. It breaks down the stereotypes that motherhood is qualified by pregnancy and birthing a biological child. Victorine Mbong Shu, who coedited the book along with Professor Deborah Ballard-Reisch, said they invited mothers to tell their stories for informational and inspirational purposes.

The two were surprised to find the commonalities of women from different continents. "The relation, the struggles and the joy are all the same,“ said Mbong Shu. “What's interesting is that while the initial idea was to create a platform for South African moms, we received enormous responses from other countries.

“Women with no biological children due to different reasons also came forward wanting to share their own motherhood experience. This made us realise that motherhood isn't about birthing, but nurturing, caring, loving and being a responsible individual. “Performing the necessary duties compassionately without ceasing. “It's a journey, not just a title.”

She added that they hoped the stories would inspire and encourage other women who thought they were failing as mother’s because they felt they lacked something. “With this book we say we're all the same, and we are specially made and should be proud of ourselves while embracing our unique journeys," she added. Kristin Salerno is a contributor based in the USA. She wrote chapter 11 entitled “Raising a global citizen” which narrates her childhood, growing up in different parts of the world.

She learnt different cultures and languages and later wanted to do the same for her daughters. She explains what it takes for a parent to deal with transitional phases. "I think every mother wonders if she's (doing) enough for her children when we're really good and when we're just having an off day,“ she added. “We're only human. We have to create as many opportunities for them to become citizens of the world, explore, make mistakes, and keep going.”

Salerno added being a mother was her greatest legacy. “Even if I am not perfect. I get to try to make a difference in my daughters' lives,” she said. “Keep trying, keep making a difference for your children.

“They are the greatest contribution we get to make in our world.” Nerine Dorman never birthed a child and at first she was reluctant to write her story. "I see myself as child-free, not childless, which has negative connotations,“ she explained.

“It's okay to not want to have kids and to change perceptions. Sometimes it requires being honest and realising that you are not cut out for the role. “There are other ways to mother; I see the writers I tutor and coach. “My dogs are almost being my kids in a way."