Truman Prince on resigning from the Patriotic Alliance: “PA leaders are appointed not elected and only Gayton decides”

Cape Town - Controversial politician Truman Prince has submitted his resignation to the Patriotic Alliance after accusing the leader of the party, Gayton McKenzie, of being a dictator and “bringing in his cronies from Johannesburg”.

Prince has accused McKenzie of stealing votes from the Movement of the People and then bringing people from Johannesburg to occupy positions which belong to the citizenry of the Central Karoo. According to Prince, he will now work with venom, vigour and aggression to take Beaufort West back from the PA. “Before the elections, he sounded positive and promised everything. After the elections, he changed into a dictator of note. He said he had a plan for us. Differ with him, then you must go after he used you.”

Truman’s resignation follows after the Western Cape High Court declared the appointment of Prince in the Central Karoo District Municipality null and void in April. The matter landed in court after provincial government MEC Anton Bredell indicated that Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie “ignored” his recommendation to terminate Prince’s appointment. In response to Prince’s claims, the PA has released a statement stating that they are on a Godly mission to heal, restore and grow the country.

“We are not on a mission for the employment prospects or other benefits that Mr Prince and those like him appear to believe they are entitled to.” According to the statement, Prince is an individual known to struggle with organisational discipline and working within a greater structure. “He has previously been embroiled in conflicts with other political parties when he was part of them. It would appear he is best suited to leading his own organisation and not being part of a collective that is greater than any individual. His need for personal benefit is both obvious and shameless.”

They further state that Prince is accusing their president, Gayton McKenzie, of being a dictator when it was so often he who wished to dictate his wishes and demands to the PA. Prince said the PA was lying when calling him out as a dictator and not being able to work as a collective. “I have been a mayor for 18 years. I have served on the SA Football Association as well as the head of delegation for Banyana Banyana for three years. That is more than enough proof that I am able to work in a team.” Dr Dale McKinley, a political analyst, said the PA is getting to a point where it is beginning to become a victim of its own excesses and cavalier attitude.

“They have embraced a range of individuals with a very chequered past, including the leadership of the party. It is not surprising that they are having these kinds of problems as it is clear from their manifesto that their principles and values are up for sale.” According to McKinley, the fallout between McKenzie and Truman comes as no surprise as they are “two peas in a pod”. “Both of them like to run the show themselves”. The analyst warned that parties like the Patriotic Alliance must be careful not to stoke divisions within society to such an extent that it will consume them. “When you start playing with fire, it can very easily consume you.”